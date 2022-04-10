New Delhi: US President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting on Monday, April 11, to further deepen ties between the two countries and discuss issues related to governments, economies, and people of the US and India. This was stated by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.Also Read - Another Mass Grave Found Near Kyiv As Russia Shifts Focus On Ukraine's East

"President Biden will continue our close consultations on consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," said the White House.

This meeting will precede the US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh of India.

President Biden had last spoken to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad Leaders in March.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India further informed that the two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

“The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” added the MEA.