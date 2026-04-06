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PM Modi launches scathing attack against Congress in Assam, says party will hit century of election losses

PM Modi launches scathing attack against Congress in Assam, says party will hit century of election losses

Earlier today, the prime minister also praised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for their tireless efforts over more than four decades, emphasising that the party's journey is a testament to public service and dedication to good governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a public rally in poll-bound Assam’s Barpeta. During his speech, PM Modi launched a scathing attack against Congress party and said that it will hit a century of election losses. “The people of Assam have accomplished two things this time. First, the BJP-NDA government will achieve a hat-trick in Assam. And the second thing that’s going to happen is the big names of the Congress royal family, who are sitting in Delhi. After the Assam election results, the people of Assam will make their record of a century of defeats,” the prime minister said.

“There’s no space to even stand on the road. This ground is packed. I’ve worked in Gujarat for years. If I had to hold a meeting at ten or eleven in the morning, I couldn’t have gathered this many people. You’ve broken records,” he added.

Earlier today, the prime minister also praised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for their tireless efforts over more than four decades, emphasising that the party’s journey is a testament to public service and dedication to good governance.

On the occasion of the BJP’s 47th Foundation Day, PM Modi extended warm greetings to party workers across the nation and highlighted their unwavering commitment, devotion and passion towards serving society.

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In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Warm greetings to all BJP Karyakartas across the nation on the party’s Sthapana Diwas. Our Party has always been at the forefront of serving society, guided by the principle of India First. Our Karyakartas are known for their selfless service, unwavering dedication and a deep passion towards good governance.”

“They have worked tirelessly at the grassroots, ensuring maximum people are connected to our ideology and work. We also remember the countless workers whose dedication, sacrifice and perseverance have shaped the party’s growth over decades,” he further added.

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