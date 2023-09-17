Home

News

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Travels To Yashobhoomi By Metro | Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Travels To Yashobhoomi By Metro | Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi is seen travelling by metro on his birthday. Watch the first appearance of the Prime Minister of India, travelling to Yashobhoomi for its inauguration by the metro train. The Yashobhoomi Metro Station has also been inaugurated by the PM..

Representative Image (PIB)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, on September 17, has finally made his first appearance today. The Prime Minister was supposed to inaugurate a few projects in New Delhi today. The first project that has been inaugurated by the Prime Minister is the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21. A New Metro Station in Dwarka Sector 25 has been inaugurated, which is known as the ‘Yashobhoomi Metro Station’. The Prime Minister, after inauguration, has set in the Metro starting from Dwarka Sector 21 and is travelling to the ‘Yashobhoomi Metro Station’ to inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC).

Trending Now

PM Modi Travels In Metro On Birthday, Watch Video

As mentioned earlier, the Prime Minister is travelling by Delhi Metro to Yashobhoomi, which is the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in New Delhi. PM Modi will be inaugurating Yashobhoomi in a while. In this video, PM Narendra Modi can be seen interacting with other passengers, including children. The Prime Minister is very happy and is accepting birthday wishes from the people around him.

You may like to read

The Prime Minister Inaugurates Extension Of Delhi Airport Metro Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’. In the inauguration video, it can be seen that PM Modi has unveils the inauguration stone by setting aside the satin red curtains; the stone reads- ‘Extension Of Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 by Sh. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister on Sunday, September 17, 2023.’

PM Narendra Modi Birthday Celebrations

PM Modi’s birthday today coincides with Vishwakarma Jayanti and so on this auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be launching the ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ which is aimed at providing tools and other kinds of support to traditional artisans, who keep the Indian culture alive with the help of their handicrafts. This scheme was first announced by PM Modi during his Independence Day Speech this year; it is expected to cover 18 crafts and have an outlay of Rs. 13,000 crore. It is for artisans belonging to the OBC Category.

BJP workers across the country are celebrating PM Modi’s birthday like a festival. The Tripura BJP Unit has announced that the Prime Minister’s birthday celebration will be known as ‘Namo Vikas Utsav’ and it will begin with a yoga session which will also be attended by the CM of Tripura, Manik Saha, his cabinet members and other senior party leaders from Delhi and Tripura. On PM Modi’s 73rd birthday, 73 priority households in Tripura will receive PG Ration Cards, 73 copies of the Bhagwada Gita will also be distributed to students and assistance will be provided to 73 individuals who have disabilities.

It has also been reported that the Gujarat Unit of BJP is planning to open 30,000 bank accounts for school girls in Navsari district. Blood camps will be organised across all districts in the state by the BJP Yuva Morcha.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES