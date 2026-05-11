Home

News

PM Modi in Gujarat: PM Modi calls Somnath Temple a symbol of Bharats unconquerable spirit ahead of May 11 visit

PM Modi in Gujarat: PM Modi calls Somnath Temple a symbol of Bharat’s ‘unconquerable spirit’ ahead of May 11 visit

The Deputy CM reviewed security and traffic arrangements, as well as road conditions along the route, and directed officials on necessary measures, including barricading and other logistical preparations, the release said.

Prime Minister Somnath Visit (File Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat’s Somnath temple today. Ahead of his visit, PM Modi shared an article ahead of his forthcoming visit, describing the temple as a timeless symbol of Bharat’s resilience, unity and civilisational strength. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Wrote an OpEd about my forthcoming visit to Somnath on 11th May and why this day will always be important with respect to Somnath and the greatness of our civilisation. Also paid homage to each and every person who endured all sorts of challenges yet always protected Somnath and restored its glory.”

In his article, PM Modi recalled that he had visited Somnath earlier this year during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which marked 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple. He noted that his upcoming visit coincides with 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple by India’s first President, Rajendra Prasad in 1951. Describing Somnath’s journey as one “from ruin to renewal”, PM Modi said the temple stands as a civilisational message of resilience against repeated invasions and destruction.

Also read: ‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint, avoid gold purchase’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

“The waves return to the shore, as though reminding every generation that the spirit of the people can never be subdued for long,” the Prime Minister said, referring to the Arabian Sea surrounding the temple.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

PM Modi paid tribute to several historical figures associated with the preservation and reconstruction of Somnath over centuries, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, K. M. Munshi, Ahilyabai Holkar, and brave warriors such as Veer Hamirji Gohil and Veer Vegdaji Bhil.

Also Read: Serious security scare as explosive material found near PM Modi’s event near Bengaluru

Gujarat Dy CM reviews preparations for PM’s Somnath Temple visit

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday reviewed preparations and inspected the roadshow route ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Somnath temple in Veraval in Gir Somnath district, officials said. PM Modi will take part in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at the renowned temple during his visit.

“Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi inspected the route of the Prime Minister’s roadshow and reviewed preparations for his programmes at Sagardarshan in Somnath. Sanghavi inspected the roadshow route from the helipad and the Prime Minister’s arrival point to Hamirji Gohil Circle and the planned route through the temple complex,” a release said.

The Deputy CM reviewed security and traffic arrangements, as well as road conditions along the route, and directed officials on necessary measures, including barricading and other logistical preparations, the release said.

He also checked arrangements for arrival and departure routes, the meeting venue, parking, traffic management, security, and health services, it added.

Given the prevailing summer conditions, Sanghavi also suggested adequate arrangements such as sprinklers and the provision of water and buttermilk to ensure public comfort during the roadshow and meeting, the release said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.