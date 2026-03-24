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PM Modi Live: Gas supply has been affected due to the war, says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

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PM Modi Live: Gas supply has been affected due to the war, says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

. The Prime Minister had said that the government is ensuring smooth supplies of petrol, diesel, oil, gas and fertilisers. He informed the House that India has expanded its energy import sources from 27 countries to 41 countries over the past 11 years, thereby reducing dependence on any single region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. According to the reports, PM Modi will explain India’s position on the issue this afternoon. It is important to note that the Prime Minister apprised the Lok Sabha yesterday over the situation and the steps taken by the government for the safety of the citizens of the country. During his address in the lower house, PM Modi touched upon India’s position on the evolving situation, including its diplomatic engagement, concerns over regional stability, and the impact on global energy and trade routes. Modi had said that India has always stood for peace in the interest of humanity and dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to this problem. The Prime Minister had said that the government is ensuring smooth supplies of petrol, diesel, oil, gas and fertilisers. He informed the House that India has expanded its energy import sources from 27 countries to 41 countries over the past 11 years, thereby reducing dependence on any single region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi LIVE:

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