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PM Modi Live: Gas supply has been affected due to the war, says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

. The Prime Minister had said that the government is ensuring smooth supplies of petrol, diesel, oil, gas and fertilisers. He informed the House that India has expanded its energy import sources from 27 countries to 41 countries over the past 11 years, thereby reducing dependence on any single region.

Published date india.com Updated: March 24, 2026 2:20 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
PM Modi Live: Gas supply has been affected due to the war, says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. According to the reports, PM Modi will explain India’s position on the issue this afternoon. It is important to note that the Prime Minister apprised the Lok Sabha yesterday over the situation and the steps taken by the government for the safety of the citizens of the country. During his address in the lower house, PM Modi touched upon India’s position on the evolving situation, including its diplomatic engagement, concerns over regional stability, and the impact on global energy and trade routes. Modi had said that India has always stood for peace in the interest of humanity and dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to this problem. The Prime Minister had said that the government is ensuring smooth supplies of petrol, diesel, oil, gas and fertilisers. He informed the House that India has expanded its energy import sources from 27 countries to 41 countries over the past 11 years, thereby reducing dependence on any single region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi LIVE:

Live Updates

  • Mar 24, 2026 2:20 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: PM Modi urges state government to take extra care of daily workers and those coming to India from outside, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

  • Mar 24, 2026 2:18 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: About 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Safeguarding their life and livelihoods is a matter of great concern for India. Several ships are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. Indian crew members are stuck on those ships in large numbers. This too is a cause of major concern for India. In such a difficult situation, it is important that India’s Upper House sends out a united voice of peace and dialogue, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

  • Mar 24, 2026 2:17 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: In this war, danger to anyone’s life is not in the interest of humanity. Therefore, India’s constant effort is to encourage all parties to reach a peaceful solution as soon as possible. In crisis situations, both within the country and abroad, the security of Indians is our top priority. Since the war began, more than 3,72,000 Indians have safely returned to India. From Iran alone, over 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

  • Mar 24, 2026 2:15 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: It has been more than 3 weeks since the war in West Asia started. The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes. With this, the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected,” says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

  • Mar 24, 2026 2:13 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: In such a grave situation, it is essential that a message of peace and dialogue, with a united voice from the Upper House of India, reaches the entire world, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

  • Mar 24, 2026 2:12 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: India is in constant touch with Iran, Israel and the United States, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

  • Mar 24, 2026 2:11 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: Unfortunately some Indians died and several went missing since the war started, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

  • Mar 24, 2026 2:10 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: Over 1000 people have returned from Iran to India since the war broke out, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

  • Mar 24, 2026 2:08 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: Peace and dialogue should be the solution, says PM Modi on West Asia conflict

  • Mar 24, 2026 2:07 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: Held two rounds of talks with West Asia countries since the war stared, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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