PM Modi, President Putin Talk Over Phone, Discuss Ukraine, BRICS, Other Issues

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch. (File)

PM Modi President Putin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Trending Now

The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

You may like to read

They positively assessed the developments in bilateral relations and agreed to develop a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to President Putin for Russia’s Presidency of BRICS in 2024 and assured of India’s full support.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.