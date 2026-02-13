PM Modi to visit Meerut on Feb 22 for metro and Namo Bharat train launch, this service will speed up western UP’s economic growth

Home

PM Modi to visit Meerut on Feb 22 for metro and Namo Bharat train launch, this service will speed up western UPs economic growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach Meerut on February 22 for the inauguration of the metro rail and Namo Bharat train.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Meerut on February 22. The reason for his visit is the inauguration of the urban transport projects. This includes the Metro service and the Namo Bharat train. This is being seen as a major step for the state’s development in strengthening and solidifying the region-specific mobility. In addition, it will improve the economic growth in western Uttar Pradesh. Alongside, the Prime Minister will be addressing the public gathering during this visit.

Meerut metro to improve connectivity

ANI stated, “The launch of the Metro is expected to improve intra-city connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and provide residents with a faster and more reliable mode of transport. The Namo Bharat train service will enhance high-speed regional connectivity, linking Meerut more efficiently with the National Capital Region and benefiting daily commuters, students, and business travellers”, quoting a source.

The project is aimed at improving the daily travel for thousands of passengers. Alongside, it will also provide support for the smoother movement within Meerut.

Strengthening of the NCR link

The Namo Bharat train service will possibly increase the regional connectivity between Meerut and the national capital (NCR) region. The service will benefit daily commuters, students, and travellers. The officials also believe that better connectivity across the regions will improve commerce, create better opportunities, and bring Meerut to a position of an emerging hub in the state on the economic front.

(With inputs from ANI)

