New Delhi: On the occasion of the launch of much-awaited 5G network services in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, remotely drove a car in Sweden from the Ericsson stall at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) event in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. He used the newly rolled out 5G technology to do so. The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) as it is called, was set up to navigate a closed indoor course in Europe. Using 5G services, the Prime Minister could manage the controls of the car from Delhi.

WATCH PM MODI DRIVING A CAR IN SWEDEN FROM DELHI USING 5G:

WATCH | Prime Minister @narendramodi tries his hands on virtual wheels at the exhibition put up at Pragati Maidan before the launch of 5G services in the country. pic.twitter.com/zpbHW9OiOU — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 1, 2022



PM LAUNCHED 5G SERVICES TODAY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services at the India Mobile Congress event today. The wait for 5G in India is finally over and users will be able to enjoy 5G services by Diwali. Several top companies like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Qualcomm demonstrated their 5G services as well as their benefits to PM Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a glimpse of PM Modi driving AGV saying “India driving the world”

India driving the world. PM @NarendraModi ji tests driving a car in Europe remotely from Delhi using India’s 5G technology. pic.twitter.com/5ixscozKtg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 1, 2022

WHAT IS AN AGV?

An automated guided vehicle (AGV) is different from an autonomous mobile robot (AMR). It is a portable robot that follows along long marked lines or wires on the floor, or uses radio waves, vision cameras, magnets, or lasers for navigation. They are most often used in industrial applications to transport heavy materials around a large industrial building, such as a factory or warehouse.