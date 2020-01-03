Kolkata: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked him he was “prime minister of India or ambassador of Pakistan”, adding “why did he glorify Pakistan on every issue?”

“Are you prime minister of India or ambassador of Pakistan; why do you glorify Pakistan on every issue?,” Mamata questioned the Prime Minister during a rally in Siliguri today.

The West Bengal Chief Minister wanted to know if “the prime minister has forgotten about India that he needs to talk about Pakistan at regular intervals.”

Furthering her attack on PM Modi, Mamata said that “India a big country with rich culture and heritage; why do you regularly compare our nation with Pakistan.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and #NationalRegisterofCitizens, in Siliguri. pic.twitter.com/nSVSi2lrV2 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

Speaking on the NRC and the new Citizenship Law, she asked people to come forward and join her in the fight to “save democracy”.

“I am fighting against National Register Of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act, join hands with me, requesting all people to come forward to save our democracy,” the TMC supremo said.

On Thursday, speaking at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka, PM Modi attacked the opposition over the new Citizenship Law. He had said, “Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion. Religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But the Congress party and its allies don’t speak against Pakistan. Instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees.”

He also said that those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, they need to expose the activities of Pakistan at the international level. “If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan’s actions of last 70 years,” he had added.