New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on PM Cares Fund and called him ‘Prince of Incompetence’. Also Read - ‘No Link With Any Party’: Facebook Denies Charges as BJP, Congress Lock Horns Over US Media Report | Roundup

Saying that the Congress leader shares articles without even reading it, Nadda said that the RTI was seeking details of other RTIs. Also Read - 'Losers, You Were Caught Red-Handed', Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Back at Rahul After he Claims BJP-RSS Control FB in India

“It happens when ‘Prince of Incompetence’ shares articles without even reading. RTI was to know details of other RTIs and it’s maliciously spun by you as attack on transparency. It’s natural given how your career is based on spreading fake news,” Nadda said on Rahul Gandhi’s tweet. Also Read - Will Rajasthan Crisis End Soon? Sachin Pilot Meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Holds Positive Talks

This happens when the ‘Prince of Incompetence’ shares articles without even reading them. The RTI was filed to know details of other RTIs & this is maliciously spun by you as an attack on transparency. Well, it’s natural given how your career is only based on spreading fake news. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 17, 2020

Nadda alleged that Rahul and his mother took money from the Chinese to hurt the national interest.

“Your family’s dubious legacy includes appropriating a permanent position in PMNRF and then diverting money from PMNRF into your family trusts. You and your mother also took money from the Chinese to hurt our national interest. Can anyone stoop lower?” Nadda said.

Highlighting that the whole nation has full faith on PM Modi, Nadda said the PM CARES fund was a proof of that trust factor.

“The entire nation has full faith on PM Modi and his initiatives. This faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES. Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19,” Nadda said.

The statement from Nadda came after Rahul posted an article on his Twitter handle titled ‘PMO denies RTI plea seeking info on PM-CARES’. In the tweet, Rahul wrote ‘PM CARES for right to improbity’.