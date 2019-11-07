New Delhi: With the IMD predicting that Cyclone Bulbul, which lay around 930 km south- southeast of Kolkata, might turn into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday midnight, Principal Secretary to PM Dr PK Mishra on Thursday held a high-level meeting with the states of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The meeting was held to review the preparedness of these states to deal with the situation in view of the cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’.

Government of India: Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM held a high-level meeting, today, with the states of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to review their preparedness to deal with the situation in view of cyclone storm ‘Bulbul’. — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that Cyclone Bulbul is likely to intensify into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm over the next two days and set to head towards the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.

“The storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts,” Kolkata Regional Met Director GK Das was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the wake of the cyclonic storm, fishermen in the coastal belt have been advised not to venture into the sea and also have been asked to return to the coast by Thursday evening.

The maximum sustained wind speed within and around the area of cyclone Bulbul had been recorded 70 to 80 km per hour, with gusts up to 90 kmph.

“If the cyclone intensifies into a very severe cyclonic storm, the maximum windspeed might reach 115 to 125 kmph, with gusts up to 140 kmph,” he added.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclonic system was being monitored to understand the direction of the storm and the possible location of its landfall.

In the wake of the cyclone, coastal districts of East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas have been warned of heavy rainfall by the IMD from November 9 to 11.

(With inputs from PTI)