Kolkata: Failing to end the crisis at the NRS Medical College and Hospital due to continued strike by junior doctors, Professor Saibal Kumar Mukherjee and Professor Saurabh Chattopadhyay have resigned from the Principal and Medical Superintendent/Vice-Principal post respectively.
Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given a four-hour ultimatum to the protesting junior doctors, on Thursday, after the strike entered its third day.
The chief minister had alleged that the agitation was a part of the conspiracy of rival parties. “The junior doctors’ agitation is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP,” said Mamata. She also claimed that outsiders had entered medical colleges and hospitals to create disturbances.
She wrote to Senior Doctors/Professors of Medical Colleges and Hospitals requesting them to take care of all patients as poor people are coming from all districts.
Protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in Kolkata’s state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday night, the doctors across the state stopped work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) since Wednesday.