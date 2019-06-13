Kolkata: Failing to end the crisis at the NRS Medical College and Hospital due to continued strike by junior doctors, Professor Saibal Kumar Mukherjee and Professor Saurabh Chattopadhyay have resigned from the Principal and Medical Superintendent/Vice-Principal post respectively.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given a four-hour ultimatum to the protesting junior doctors, on Thursday, after the strike entered its third day.

West Bengal CM at SSKM Medical college in Kolkata to doctors on strike: Hospitals should start working within 4 hrs. Strong action will be taken against those doctors who don't perform their duty. Nothing can be as unfortunate as doctors not working for 4 days, I condemn this.

The chief minister had alleged that the agitation was a part of the conspiracy of rival parties. “The junior doctors’ agitation is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP,” said Mamata. She also claimed that outsiders had entered medical colleges and hospitals to create disturbances.

She wrote to Senior Doctors/Professors of Medical Colleges and Hospitals requesting them to take care of all patients as poor people are coming from all districts.

West Bengal CM writes to Senior Doctors/Professors of Medical Colleges & Hospitals, states, "Please take care of all patients, poor people are coming from all districts. I'll be obliged & honored if you all please take full care of hospitals. they must run smoothly & peacefully,"

Protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in Kolkata’s state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday night, the doctors across the state stopped work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) since Wednesday.