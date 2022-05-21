Patiala: A day after he was sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment in a road rage case, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the Patiala court and surrendered before District and Session Judge Tarslem Mangla on Friday. The Cricketer-turned-politician was taken for a mandatory medical examination to Mata Kaushalya Hospital. After the check-up, he was taken to the jail in a police jeep.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu, Given 1 Year Jail in Road Rage Case, Lodged in Patiala Jail After Surrender

According to reports, Sidhu is now prisoner number 241383 and is placed in barrack number 7 in Patiala jail. Sidhu will not be earning wages for three months before he is classified as unskilled, semi-skilled or skilled. Inmates earn Rs 30 to Rs 90 on a daily basis. Also Read - Impending Electoral Rout in Gujarat And Himachal: Prashant Kishor's Prediction For Congress

Here’s what life in Patiala jail looks for Navjot Sidhu

5:30 am: Day begins early for inmates 7 am: They are served biscuits or black chickpeas with tea 8:30 am: A brunch of six chapatis, dal or vegetables will be served following which the inmates go to work 5:30 pm: Convicts finish work allotted as per category 6 pm: Dinner (six chapatis, lentils/veggies) 7 pm: Inmates locked inside their barracks

Reports also said that the former Punjab Congress chief will be given a table, a chair, two turbans, a cupboard, a blanket, three sets of underwear, two towels, a mosquito net, a pen, a notebook, a pair of shoes, two bed-sheets, four pairs of kurta-pajamas and two pillow covers at Patiala Central Jail. Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Seeks More Time To Surrender Citing Medical Reasons

Ironically, Sidhu’s arch rival Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia is also lodged in the same jail in connection with a drug case. Majithia had contested against Sidhu from Amritsar (East). Both leaders lost the election to AAP’s Jeevanjot Kaur.

Road rage case against Sidhu

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu got into an argument with Gurnam Singh, a resident of Patiala, over a parking spot. Sidhu, and his associate Rupinder Singh Sandhu allegedly dragged him out of his car and beat him after which he passed away.

In 1999, a sessions court in Patiala acquitted Sidhu and his associate citing a lack of evidence and giving the benefit of the doubt. Later, the Punjab and Haryana High court convicted Sidhu in 2006 of culpable homicide and sentenced him to three years in jail.

Sidhu challenged the conviction in the Supreme Court, which held that there was no evidence that the death of the victim was caused by a single blow in the road rage case. Sidhu was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt. The court had slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu.