Private Bus And Truck Drivers Enforce ‘Chakka Jam’ Against New Hit-and-run Law

New Hit-and-run Law: As a mark of protest against a new hit-and-run law, which attracts a 7-10 year prison sentence for drivers, private bus and truck drivers on Monday enforced a “chakka jam” (traffic jam) across the state. Chakka jam was enforced by the drivers on Pithampur Highway in Dhar by putting obstacles on the road.

Members of an organisation representing the drivers also staged a protest on the streets of Bhopal at the Board Office intersection.

Gyansingh Yadav, a cab driver who was also among the protesters on Monday, couldn’t hold back his tears.

“The likes of myself, who drive cabs for a living, could still be home at night. But the truck drivers often don’t get to meet their loved ones for 15 days or more. We are not against any government or law but I feel some amendments should be made, especially with regard to the penal provisions against drivers. The new law attracts a 10-year prison term for errant drivers. I feel it should be reduced to 1-2 years,” said Yadav while speaking with news agency ANI on Monday.

A similar protest also broke out in the Chhattisgarh capital, Raipur, where bus drivers staged a demonstration against the new central law.

With the buses anchored in their sheds, regular commuters and interstate passengers bore the brunt of the protests.

“We are poor people. Penal action should be taken against the owners of our vehicles. This law is unfair on us and we’ll continue to be on strike till our demands are met,” a bus driver said.

The ongoing strike has impacted the movement of about 1,000 buses across Chhattisgarh.

(With ANI inputs)

