Nageshu Patro from Odisha's Ganjam district is a man on a mission.

Private College Guest Lecturer From Odisha Moonlights As Porter For ‘Very Special Mission’

Guest Lecturer And Porter: Nageshu Patro from Odisha’s Ganjam district is a man on a mission, of educating children. Nageshu Patro works as a guest lecturer in a private college by day and as a porter at Berhampur railway station by night. He does this not to earn more money, but to bear the cost of the education of poor children. Nageshu, 31, has opened a coaching center to provide free education to poor children. With the money he earns by working as a coolie, he pays the teachers of this coaching center. At the beginning of the day, he attends a private college as a guest faculty, after which he gives classes at his coaching centre. At night he works as a coolie at the railway station.

STARTED TEACHING CHILDREN DURING CORONA

Patro said that instead of sitting idly at his home during the Corona pandemic, he started teaching poor children for free. As the number of children started increasing, he opened a coaching center for classes 8 to 12 children. He himself teaches Hindi and Oriya to the children here.

EARNS ABOUT Rs 20 THOUSAND PER MONTH

Nageshu Patro earns Rs 10,000 to 12,000 a month by working as a porter, out of which he gives Rs 3,000 to 4,000 to the four teachers of the coaching centre. With the Rs 8,000 he gets from the college, he takes care of his family’s expenses. In Nageshu’s family, there are his parents with whom he lives in Manohar village of Ganjam district.

NAGESHU PATRO COULD NOT PASS HIGH SCHOOL DUE TO POVERTY

Nageshu Patro himself comes from a poor family and he could not give the high school exams. Regarding working as a porter while being a college teacher, Patro says that he doesn’t care about what people think or say. “I like to teach children and I want to continue the education of poor children. I do not want children from poor families to leave their studies midway due to lack of money.”