New Delhi: A day after domestic flights re-opened amid confusion and chaos, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday allowed the resumption of private jets, chartered flights and helicopters on all domestic routes. However, the air services also depend on whether the respective state governments are allowing travellers to enter the state amid the coronavirus crisis. Also Read - WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Trial in COVID-19 Patients Over Safety Concerns

Releasing the order, the ministry said that the same set of guidelines will apply for passengers and crew on ‘non-scheduled and private aircraft’ as on regular domestic passenger flights. Also Read - Domestic Flights to Andhra Pradesh From Today, West Bengal Issues Guideline as Flights to Start From May 28

Passengers have been advised to arrive at least 45 minutes prior to the departure for thermal screening and COVID-19 symptom checking. “Vulnerable persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues are advised to avoid air travel. However, this will not apply to air ambulance services,” the order read. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: This State Allows Taxis And Auto-rickshaws in Red Zones From Today

The civil aviation ministry, however, clarified that the price cap of domestic flight tickets will not be applicable for chartered flights.

“The charges of air travel (on chartered flights) to be as per mutually agreed terms between operators and the travellers,” the ministry said.

Moreover, it is compulsory that the passengers of such flights have Aarogya Setu app on their phones and are marked ‘green’. Children below fourteen years of age are exempted from this requirement.