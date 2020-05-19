New Delhi: At a time when the liquor shops across many states have opened amid nationwide lockdown, media reports on Tuesday surfaced that the private liquor shops in the national capital are likely to reopen from Friday as the Delhi government has asked these outlets to submit their monthly stock record (MSR) by May 21. Also Read - SC Breather For Tamil Nadu, Top Court Stays Madras HC Order Directing Closure of Liquor Shops

The Excise Department of Delhi government stated that the liquor shops in malls will remain closed as per the Central government's order.

After the Delhi government issued guidelines, the private liquor shops in the national capital will be allowed to open on odd-even basis. As per updates, there are around 450 private liquor shops in Delhi.

Soon after the MHA announced relaxations, all government liquor shops across the national capital have been allowed to open in the city, except those in malls and containment zones.

The order from the Excise Department further stated that the owners of private liquor shops will have to give an undertaking that their outlets do not fall under COVID-19 containment zones.

The department also made it clear that the private liquor vends cannot open without conducting MSR activity.

“Accordingly, all L-7 licensees (private liquor shops) are directed to conduct MSR activity between May 19 and May 21, 2020… Only after submission of the MSR compliance report and the undertaking, the shops will be allowed to open on odd-even basis,” the order also said.

If any private shop is opened on the basis of false information, the license will be cancelled, the department added.