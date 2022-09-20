Shimla: Uttarakhand is likely to impose green cess on private vehicles entering the state, transport minister Chandan Ramdas said on Tuesday. He further informed that the money collected from the cess will be used to improve the road safety.Also Read - 5 Longest Train Journeys In India

The transport department officials have been directed to prepare a proposal to levy the cess on vehicles entering from outside the state. "The proposal will then be submitted to the cabinet," Ramdas said according to a Hindustan Times report.

It is important to note that the amount of the levy is yet to be decided. According to the minister, the state collects entry tax from commercial vehicles coming from outside, but the green cess will be charged from both commercial and private vehicles.

The additional levy will increase revenue collection of the transport department. “The money collected from imposition of green tax will be used in improving the road safety in the state,” Hindustan Times reported quoting Ramdas.

“The state witnesses a large number of road accidents. We want to use the money realised from green cess in improving road safety.”

The state of Uttarakhand welcomes lakhs of pilgrims and tourists throughout the year. This year so far over 3.5 million pilgrims have visited the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib shrines.