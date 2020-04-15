New Delhi: As the Centre has decided to relax the lockdown norms from April 20 in selective spots, private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care, and for procuring essential commodities will be allowed. But there are separate sets of norms for two- and four-wheelers. One passenger, apart from the driver, can be permitted in the backseat, in case of four-wheelers. In case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle is to be permitted. Also Read - I am Fit and Fine. Here's My Report, Jitendra Ahwad Busts WhatsApp Fake News

Sectors which will operate Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Railways to Cancel 39 Lakh Tickets; Airlines Won't Refund in Cash

1. Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services. Also Read - Fight Against COVID-19 is Mother of All World Cups: Ravi Shastri

2. IT and IT-enabled services with up to 50% strength.

3. Data and call centres for government activities only.

4. Government-approved common services centres at gram panchayat level.

5. E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.

6. Courier services.

7. Cold storage and warehousing services, including at ports, airports, railway stations, container depots, individual units and other links in the logistics chain.

8. Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes.

9. Hotels, Homestays, lodges and motels.

10. Quarantine facilities

11. Manufacturing units of essential goods

12. Food processing industries in rural areas.

13. Manufacturing of IT hardware.

14. Jute industries

15. Oil and gas exploration

16. Brick kilns

17. Construction projects.