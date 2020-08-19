New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejecting that Union Cabinet’s approval to hand over Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to the private sector. Also Read - Centre Grants Proposal to Lease Out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram Airports in PPP Model

In a two-page renunciation, CM Vijayan said that the transfer of the airport to a private bidder is "against the wishes of the people" of Kerala and the Centre should reconsider the decision.

"It has been reported that the Union Cabinet has decided to hand over the management and operation of Trivandrum International Airport to a private bidder ignoring the repeated requests of the Government of Kerala entrusting the same to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in which the State Government is a major stakeholder," the Kerala CM said in the letter.

“The assurance was that as and when induction of a private player is considered, Government of India would factor in the contributions made by the State Government to the development of the Trivandrum Airport,” he wrote, adding that it was discussed during a personal meeting in Delhi.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi, opposing the Union Cabinet's approval to hand over Trivandrum International Airport to a private bidder; says 'it will be difficult for us to offer co-operation to implement the decision.' pic.twitter.com/ivlhFrki5B — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Vijayan requested the Centre to either delink the Trivandrum Airport from the newly-announced privatisation of airports under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, or allow the SPV to have the right to first refusal to match the quote of the highest bidder.

“In view of the unilateral decision of the Government of India without giving credence to the cogent arguments put forward… it will be difficult for us to offer co-operation to the implementation of the decision,” the letter read.

Earlier today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced several cabinet decisions and approved the proposal to leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports of Airports Authority of India (AAI) to private bidders.

The announcement was made a day after Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he will present a proposal before the Union Cabinet about the privatisation of airports across the country.