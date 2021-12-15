New Delhi: As more members of Opposition parties continue to submit notice to move privilege motion against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the Rajya Sabha member said that the “law will take its own course”, as reported by news agency ANI. The ex-CJI also added that he will not attend the Parliament today (Wednesday) but he would be there tomorrow (Thursday). “Not today. I was there on Monday and on Tuesday. Should be there tomorrow,” the nominated Rajya Sabha MP told ANI.Also Read - Virat Kohli Press Conference LIVE Updates Ahead of South Africa Tour: KL Rahul Could Become Kohli's Deputy in Tests

Earlier on Monday, two TMC MPs submitted a privilege notice against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi for his comments regarding the House during his interview to a private channel. The notice from Trinamool Congress (TMC) members Jawhar Sircar and Mausam Noor is yet to be admitted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Besides them, several other MPs from various opposition parties are also expected to file notices of privilege motion against Gogoi, the sources said. Sircar and Noor have filed the notice for privilege motion over Gogoi's remarks about attending Parliament, they said.

In an interview to a news channel, Gogoi reportedly said in the wake of Covid curbs and lack of social distancing, he likes to attend Rajya Sabha when he feels like and when he thinks there are matters of importance on which he should speak, the sources said. Gogoi also purportedly said he is a nominated member, and not governed by any party whip, the sources said citing his remarks.

MPs from the TMC are also expected to file a complaint against Gogoi with the Ethics Committee, they said.