New Delhi: The Congress party was left red faced after one of its leaders mixed up the names of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra at a public rally. The video of the three-time MLA from Delhi’s Bawana constituency Surender Kumar, wherein he mistakenly hailed the Bollywood actor has gone viral on the social media.

In the video, Kumar can be heard raising slogans of ‘Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!’ Soon after realising his mistake, Kumar apologised and said, “Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad.”The Congress’ Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, who was also present on the stage was left surprised over the Bawana MLA’s blunder.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of “Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!” (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress’ Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Following the Congress’ leader’s blunder, Priyanka Chopra trended with thousands of tweets. Besides, the Congress party was also trolled on the Twitter.

“Since when has Priyanka Chopra joined the Congress?” a Twitter user asked mocking the grand old party.One user shared a morphed image of Indira Gandhi to look like Priyanka Chopra.