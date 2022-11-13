What Happened When Priyanka Gandhi Met Her Father’s Murder Convict In Jail?

Nalini, on Sunday, said that Rajiv Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to meet her at the Vellore Central Jail in 2008.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Following the order of the Supreme Court, 6 convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from jail on Saturday. The most popular name is Nalini. Nalini, on Sunday, said that Rajiv Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to meet her at the Vellore Central Jail in 2008. She asked about the murder of her father. “Whatever I knew, I gave all the information to Priyanka, hearing which she started crying”.

When Nalini was asked about the conversation during the meeting, she refused to give complete information. Nalini said that what else transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed. “These were Priyanka’s personal views, which I cannot divulge”.

GRATEFUL TO THE GANDHI FAMILY

Nalini said that she is grateful to the Gandhi family. If I get a chance, I will definitely meet them. I want to visit some places in Tamil Nadu. Specially Kamla Sir Memorial. I want to meet all the people who helped me get out of jail. I want to meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and thank him.

SONIA GANDHI HAD FORGIVEN NALINI; FILED A CLEMENCY PETITION FOR HER

Let us tell you that when Nalini was arrested on the charge of killing Rajiv Gandhi, she was two-month pregnant. Then Sonia Gandhi forgave Nalini. She had said that how can an innocent child be punished for Nalini’s mistake, who has not yet come into the world?

It must be noted it was Sonia Gandhi who pardoned Nalini and even filed a clemency petition in the year 2000 that led to the reduction of her sentence.

RAJIV GANDHI WAS KILLED AT AN ELECTION RALLY

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber named Dhanu during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on 21 May 1991. LTTE’s female terrorist Dhanu (Tenmoji Rajaratnam) touched Rajiv’s feet after garlanding him with flowers and, bending down, detonated the explosives strapped to her waist. The explosion was so strong that many people were blown to pieces. 16 people, including Rajiv and the attacker Dhanu, died on the spot, while 45 people were seriously injured.