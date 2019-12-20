New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the protesters at India Gate and said the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizen are against the poor people. She also stated that poor people will be most affected by these kinds of legislations.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and the NRC are against the poor. The poor will be most affected by it. What will the daily wage labourers do? Demonstrations should be held peacefully,” Priyanka said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a protest, at India Gate, Delhi: #CitizenshipAct & NRC are against the poor. The poor they will be most affected by it. What will the daily wage labourers do?; Demonstrations should be held peacefully. pic.twitter.com/icuqghggTc — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

She also stated that the Central government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one’s citizenship just the way it did during the demonetisation time.

To raise their voice against the CAA, and NRC, thousand of students once again gathered at the historic India gate and raised slogans of ‘Azaadi’, ‘No NRC, No CAA’.

Prior to this, the Congress leader on Thursday slammed the BJP-led government over restrictions on the metro and prohibitory orders in some parts of the city and said the voice of a people cannot be silenced by the force.

“Metro Station is closed. The Internet is closed. Section 144 is imposed everywhere. There is no place to raise your voice. Those who have today spent crores of rupees of tax payer’s money on advertisements to make people understand, they are so baffled by people’s voice that they are suppressing it. But, they should know this, the more the voice is suppressed, the louder it will be,” Priyanka said in tweets in Hindi.

“The voice of a people cannot be silenced by force. Every time force is applied to dominate and rule, every time you beat and suppress, every time you push people to the wall, they will rise up stronger, their resolve will strengthen and their voice will grow louder… Our freedom movement was proof of this, our constitution is the guarantor of it and our people are the souls of it,” she said later in tweets in English.

The statement from the Congress leader comes after Section 144 was imposed in parts of north-east Delhi and Red Fort area to maintain law and order in th capital in the wake of massive protests.