New Delhi: In a fresh development in the ongoing row over the alleged ‘manhandling’ of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow on Saturday, the Congress worker on whose two-wheeler she travelled was on Sunday issued a challan of Rs 6,100 for not wearing a helmet.

The Congress general secretary had given the Uttar Pradesh Police a ‘slip’ and travelled on the two-wheeler to meet former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been arrested by the police for the recent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city.

However, it was during this fracas that she alleged that she had been ‘manhandled’ by the police, telling the media that she was stopped in the middle of the road despite having no reason to stop her, adding that only the police know why they tried to stop her.

Reacting to the allegations earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh Police denied that Priyanka was ‘manhandled,’ calling the allegations ‘baseless’ and explaining that she was, in fact, stopped because of security reasons. Archana Singh, the female officer at the centre of the controversy, too, has said that she was just doing her duty.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has come under severe criticism for alleged ‘excesses’ in the aftermath of violent anti-CAA protests in the state, with over 20 people losing their lives. Lucknow witnessed violent protests on December 19, after which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed ‘revenge’ against the rioters and directed the police to confiscate properties of all those involved in the destruction of public property.

The police have accused Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) for the Lucknow violence and arrested three functionaries, including its state chief.