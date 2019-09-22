New Delhi: Congress UP chief Raj Babbar on Sunday said that Priyanka Gandhi, party’s General Secretary in UP (East) is the only leader that the BJP is ‘afraid’ of.

He made these remarks in the state capital Lucknow, in context of the upcoming byelections for 12 Assembly seats in the state, including Hamirpur, which will vote on Monday. The bypoll schedule for the remaining 11 seats, which will vote on October 21, was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday.

On Sunday, speaking to reporters, Babbar, a former actor, said that the Congress was the only party that can give the BJP a tough fight in the byelections as rest of the parties look ‘scared.’ He further said that people on the ground have slowly started to associate themselves with the Congress.

On Priyanka, the UP Congress chief said, “If there is one leader that the BJP is afraid of, it is Priyanka Gandhi as they are unable to answer questions raised by her. Her questions have started to win the people’s hearts.”

He further said, “Her points are now resonating with the public. But the BJP, since they are under the deep influence of power, they have intentionally chosen to keep their eyes closed.”

Priyanka Gandhi made her political debut earlier this year after she was appointed to her current post by her brother and then Congress president Rahul Gandhi. It was also widely speculated that the Congress was considering fielding her from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was not to be so, however, as the party fielded Ajay Rai, whom they had fielded against Modi in 2014 too.