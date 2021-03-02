Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday was seen running towards the stage as she got late for a rally in Assam’s Tezpur. However, she managed to make it on time – and the Congress campaign team released a video to show her arrival at the crowded venue. Surrounded by her bodyguards, Priyanka Gandhi was seen sprinting down a dusty path. Also Read - Another Blow For Mamata Banerjee Ahead of Bengal Polls, Senior TMC Leader Jitendra Tiwari Joins BJP

The Bhartiya Janata Party, on the other hand, termed this as an old habit. Reacting to the video, tweeted by news agency ANI, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Nothing new, Congress is always late when it comes to Assam.”

Nothing new, Congress is always late when it comes to Assam. https://t.co/YRmIuQUhYk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 2, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that her party, if voted to power in Assam, will bring a new law to “nullify” the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state

Gandhi, during a public meeting in Tezpur, launched the Five Guarantees campaign and said her party, if given a chance to form government in the northeastern state, will dole out Rs 2,000 every month to homemakers across the state, and provide free electricity up to 200 units to all households

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, who is in poll-bound Assam on a two-day visit, also claimed that her party will hike daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365 from the existing Rs 167, and provide at least 25,000 government jobs to youth

“People of Assam were cheated by a party (BJP) five years ago that promised them 25 lakh jobs but gave them CAA instead. Our party is not making empty promises but undertaking five guarantees,” the Congress leader, who sported a traditional ‘gamocha’ around her neck which had the letters CAA crossed out on it, said.