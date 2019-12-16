New Delhi: A day after multiple students were critically injured by the police attack during an agitation in Jamia Milia Islamia over Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Central government for the unfortunate incident on the campus in the university and said she will fight against the government.

“The government has attacked the Constitution and the students; they attacked students after entering university. We will fight for the Constitution, we will fight against this government,” Priyanka said in reaction to the incident.

The statement from the Congress leader comes after at least 26 students and six cops sustained injuries in a massive clash that broke out between students and police personnel on Sunday during a protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University.

While students were admitted to Holy Family Hospital with injuries, two policemen were admitted with head injuries.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader in a series of tweets also slammed the Central government for the incident and said the Central government is busy repressing students and journalists in the country.

“Students are being beaten in universities. At the time when the government should go ahead and listen to the people, the BJP government is involved in repressing students and journalists in the northeast, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi,” she said in a tweet.

जनता की आवाज़ से डरती है। इस देश के नौजवानों, उनके साहस और उनकी हिम्मत को अपनी खोखली तानाशाही से दबाना चाहती है। यह भारतीय युवा हैं, सुन लीजिए मोदी जी, यह दबेगा नहीं, इसकी आवाज़ आपको आज नहीं तो कल सुननी ही पड़ेगी। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 15, 2019

Taking to Twitter she further stated that the BJP at the Centre is ‘afraid of dissent’. She also stated that the Central government wants to suppress the voice of the youth of this country. “Modi ji, listen to me, these are Indian youths. Their voices will not be suppressed. You have to listen to their grievances, sooner or later,” she had added.

Along with Priyanka, a number of other Opposition leaders slammed the Central government for the police crackdown on students in Jamia and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incidents.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and CPI’s D Raja condemned the police action on Jamia students. “How could the police enter Jamia and unleash such brutality on the students when the university authorities did not allow the police to enter it?” Azad asked.

Massive violence erupted on Sunday when police entered the Jamia campus and started beating students who were on protest against the CAA.