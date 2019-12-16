New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over Delhi Police’s crackdown inside Jamia Millia Islamia University campus last night, calling it ‘coward’ and remarking that it will not be able to repress the voice of the youth for a long time.

On her official Twitter account, she tweeted: “Police entering university campuses to beat students up. At a time when the government should be listening to the people, the BJP is oppressing students and journalists in the northeast, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.”

“This government is scared of people’s voice. It wants to repress the youth of the country and their courage with its hollow dictatorship. These are India’s youth, Modi ji, you won’t be able to stifle them. One day you will have to listen to their voice,” the Congress general secretary tweeted.

जनता की आवाज़ से डरती है। इस देश के नौजवानों, उनके साहस और उनकी हिम्मत को अपनी खोखली तानाशाही से दबाना चाहती है। यह भारतीय युवा हैं, सुन लीजिए मोदी जी, यह दबेगा नहीं, इसकी आवाज़ आपको आज नहीं तो कल सुननी ही पड़ेगी। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 15, 2019

Her tweet came just hours after Delhi Police, in a violent crackdown, detained hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students after a march being taken out by them against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent Sunday evening.

In UP’s Aligarh, students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who, like their Jamia counterparts have been protesting against the CAA, were thrashed up by the police as they gathered to protest against the Jamia crackdown.

The Jamia students were released earlier today after massive protests were held by student groups and civil society members outside the Delhi Police headquarters last night.