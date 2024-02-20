Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Feb 24 from UP’s Moradabad: Sources

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on February 24.

Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on February 24, sources said.

The Congress General Secretary had earlier expressed her disappointment in not being able to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 16 due to her illness.

“I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today, but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to the hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile, wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra, and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today,” Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

The Congress leader, who was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi after a complaint of dehydration and stomach infection, has been discharged after the treatment, sources said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.

The senior Congress leader is on a Manipur-Mumbai Yatra covering 15 states ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.

Amethi used to be a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, where Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes in the 2019 elections.

The Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, after the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Agencies News on India.com.