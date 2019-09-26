New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday confirmed that Priyanka Gandhi, its General Secretary (UP East), will participate in the party’s nationwide foot-march on October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nana Patole, who is the president of the All-India Congress said, “Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will lead foot-marches in Delhi, Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh respectively on Gandhi Jayanti.”

The development comes after the party, on Monday, announced its plan to hold the foot-march, on October 2. While the participation of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi was already confirmed, there were doubts over the participation of Priyanka, who made her political debut in January. There were reports that she might attend the event in Haryana, as the state will go to polls on October 21.

Rahul, meanwhile, will lead the foot-march in Sevagram, Wardha, Maharashtra, where last year, as the party president, he chaired its working committee meeting. Back then, too, he had led a foot-march. The place is also associated with Gandhi, who built an ‘Ashram’ in Sevagram.

This will also mark the beginning of the Congress’ election campaign in Maharashtra, which will go to polls with Haryana. Elections in both states will be held in a single-phase and the results will be announced on October 24.

The Congress announced the foot-march to, its own words, ‘counter’ the BJP’s attempt to ‘claim’ the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.