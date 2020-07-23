New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has announced that she will be vacating her Lodhi Estate bungalow by July end and will move to DLF The Aralias, the house that her husband Rober Vadra had built. Also Read - US President Trump Signs Memorandum to Ban 'Illegal Aliens' From Congressional Reapportionment

Here is all you need to know Also Read - Omar Abdullah, Sachin Pilot's Brother-in-law, Gets Dragged Into Rajasthan Politics, Threatens to Sue Bhupesh Bhagel

1. These five-bedroom homes in DLF The Aralias sprawl across 5,500 square feet. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Alleges Vasundhara Raje Linked to Horse-trading to Topple Gehlot Government

2. The complex has a swimming pool, gym and tennis facilities.

3. This house was bought at the same time when Robert Vadra’s real estate dealings came on the radar. According to reports, Vadra had bought 41 premium apartments from DLF and subsequently sold them at a profit.

4. Reports said Robert Vadra had paid Rs 11.9 crore for this house at Aralias.

5. The Sector 42 society in which she will be moving in, for now, has beefed up security arrangements.

6. However, this will not be her permanent address. If reports are to be believed, she is looking for another place in Delhi.

7. All her household goods have already been shifted to Gurgaon.

8. Priyanka was allotted 35 Lodhi Estate in New Delhi when she got SPG security in 1997.

9. Last year, the SPG security was removed following which she became ineligible for the bungalow.

10. Priyanka has been asked to vacate her bungalow by July 31. So, she will be shifting soon.