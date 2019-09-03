New Delhi: Ahead of the by-polls for 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress General Secretary for UP East, will take over party operations for the entire state. Following the drubbing the party suffered in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, a revamp of the organisation was on the cards.

As per sources, a new Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief will be announced to replace Raj Babbar, who is currently leading the party in the state. They also revealed that the new team will not be as big as the previous one.

“This time, the committee will be 10 times smaller than the previous committee. The average age of the committee is slated to be 40 years. The new team will have young and aggressive faces,” ANI quoted the sources as saying.

“Priority will be given to youth and grassroots workers. The party is eyeing the 2022 Assembly Polls. In every district there will be a woman leader as vice president. Dalit and OBC leaders will also be given a chance. Every person will be given a specific task to work on in their target area,” the sources added.

Priyanka had also met with senior state party leaders on Friday to discuss the revamp and the possible candidates for the by-elections to 13 assembly seats in the state.

As per media reports, Priyanka has also indicated that the party should fight the by-polls on its own and not form an alliance with any other party. The decision will, however, be taken by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in the coming days.

After winning only one out of 80 seats in the polls, Rae Bareli which is represented by Sonia, the Congress had dissolved all its district Committees in Uttar Pradesh. Now, according to the sources, the party is preparing for a series of mass agitation to strengthen the party and bring it to the masses.