New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who set off speculation that she be may the chief ministerial face for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, said she simply made a "tongue-in-cheek remark" while stressing that it is "not fair to assume" anything ahead of the election. Priyanka Gandhi, however, left an open-ended reply when asked if she will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

"You don't know yet whether I am or not. It is an open question for now. I may well…I may well. I have left this discussion for a little bit later. So when we do decide, we will let you know," Priyanka Gandhi was quoted as saying by NDTV.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi, while replying to question on who will be the Congress' chief ministerial face in Uttar Pradesh, quipped, "Aapko koi aur chehra dikh raha Hai (Can you see any other face)."

Responding to this, Priyanka Gandhi told NDTV that a discussion is on if she will contest the Uttar Pradesh polls or not and it will be announced after a final call is made on the decision. “I made a tongue-in-cheek remark. I don’t think it is fair to assume that. I am considering fighting. The discussion is on. When we come to some consensus, we will let you know,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Last year, veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that the party would contest the UP assembly polls under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s leadership and she herself would decide on the issue of whether she would be party’s chief ministerial candidate or not.