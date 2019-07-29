New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday backed Priyanka Gandhi vadra for the post of Congress president. Calling her an ideal candidate for Congress’ presidentship, Captain said that Priyanka will be perfect choice to take over the party reins but everything depends on Congress Working Committee (CWC).

“I’m sure as far as Priyanka Ji is concerned there would be absolute support of the Party if our Congress President wishes that,” Singh told reporters on being asked if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be right choice for Congress chief.

Earlier this month, the Punjab CM had rooted for a ‘dynamic youth leader’ to lead the Congress after Rahul Gandhi.

“After unfortunate decision of Rahul Gandhi to quit, hope to see another dynamic youth leader as Congress president to galvanise party. Urge CWC to take note of young India’s need for a young leader, aligned to aspirations of its large youth population & with grassroots connect,” the Punjab CM had said.

“With India leading the world in terms of the largest youth population, it was natural that a young leader would understand and relate to the desires and aspirations of the people more effectively. Any change in the party leadership must reflect India’s societal reality, with 65% of its population under 35”, he added.

Chorus grows for Priyanka Gandhi to take charge as Congress president

Veteran Congress leader Natwar Singh had also backed Priyanka for the post of party president. Singh had said that if anyone is elected Congress president from outside the Gandhi family, the grand old party will split within 24 hours.

“It will depend on Priyanka because her brother (Rahul Gandhi) had said that nobody from the Gandhi family will become the Congress president. Now, the family will have to reverse the decision and only they can do it,” the veteran Congress leader had said.

Showering praise on the Congress general secreatry over her visit to Sonbhadra, Singh said,”You must have witnessed what she (Priyanka Gandhi) did in a village in Uttar Pradesh. It was amazing. She stayed there and achieved what she wanted to.”

Anil Shastri, son of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, had also said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be made the Congress president as no one other than her is ‘100 per cent acceptable’.Like Natwar Singh, he had also predicted that the party will disintegrate if somebody else is elevated to the post of party president.

Senior party leader Sriprakash Jaiswal too batted for Priyanka saying that she can take charge as party President if Rahul Gandhi is not ready for the job. “If Rahul Ji does not want to be the chief, then Priyanka Ji can be made the chief. What is the problem with that? She has been given UP charge, but she can be made the national chief as well. If Rahul ji is not ready then, Priyanka can become the chief,” the Congress leader said.

Congress facing leadership crisis

The Congress party is facing its worst leadership crisis in recent times after Rahul Gandhi quit as President following the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, wherein they managed to win only 52 seats.

The grand old party thereby could only marginally improve its 2014 tally when they won 44 seats.Though many senior party leaders pressed upon him to take back his resignation, Rahul remained adamant. He had made it amply clear that he would not take back his resignation even as Lok Sabha party MPs urged him to reconsider.