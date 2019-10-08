New Delhi: Eyeing at the crucial 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2020, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for a base camp meeting of newly-appointed office bearers in Lucknow.

Setting up the bungalow of her relative and former Union Minister Sheila Kaul, the maternal aunt of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, situated on Gokhale Marg, Vadra stated that it will be now used as the base camp for the party where she will chalk out political strategies for the next UP polls.

The Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Vadra will reach Lucknow on October 14 and set up a two-day camp in the bungalow, where she will also be residing during her visit to the state capital. She has also called for an advisory council meeting.

During her recent padayatra in Lucknow, Vadra spent some time in the bungalow and began the renovation work for the base camp.

Notably, on Monday, the Congress appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as state President, along with four vice presidents and 12 general secretaries.

Congress has been undergoing serious disenchantment for a long time especially after the senior-most positions have been deemed vacant.

In this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the party’s family pocket borough seat from Amethi and subsequently resigned from the party chief position.