Priyanka Gandhi Visits Mandi, Urges Centre To Declare Himachal Pradesh Flood As National Disaster

Mandi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday visited Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and urged the Centre to declare the Himachal Pradesh flood as a national disaster. Earlier in the day, she reached Himachal Pradesh to meet the people and victims of recent floods and landslides in the state. She said the Himachal Pradesh government is doing everything it can, but some things can be done only with the help of the Central government.

“The situation is very painful. There has been a massive loss. People are suffering. We have been requesting that if the Central Government declares it a national disaster, it will be beneficial to them (locals). State government is doing everything it can, but some things can be done only with the help of the Central Government. I’m sure they will help… I don’t think anyone wants to politicise such a calamity,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | In Mandi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "The situation is very painful. There has been a massive loss…People are suffering…We have been requesting that if the Central Government declares it a national disaster, it will be… pic.twitter.com/ktgtcykHHe — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was welcomed by Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at the Chandigarh Airport and she took selfies with some of the passengers at the airport and then left for Himachal.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the state government would provide rented accommodation to the affected living in the relief camps, and the state government would pay the rent for these accommodations.

A direction in this regard was issued by CM Sukhu while presiding over the ‘Monday Meeting’ here to review the implementation of various development schemes and programs of the state government.

“Provision would be made to rent two and three room sets. Instructions have been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners in this regard,” CM said. CM Sukhu also directed to speed up the schemes and development works.

During the meeting, Sukhu said that Rs 10 crore would be released for maintenance and repair of roads damaged due to heavy rains in Shimla. He directed to complete the works of damaged roads and retaining walls etc. in Shimla on priority.

He said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) related courses will be started in all the engineering colleges of the state from the next academic session.

The Chief Minister said that the implementation of schemes for self-employment in the fisheries sector should be ensured from a scientific perspective. He directed to review the progress of the construction work of heliports on a weekly basis.

