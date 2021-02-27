Varanasi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at Sant Ravidas temple in Varanasi on Saturday, the saint’s birth anniversary. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election 2021: Date to be Announced Soon, Check Seat Reservation and Details Here

The Congress leader also had lunch in the temple along with other devotees. Also Read - Here's The Case in Which Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Name Has Been Dragged

Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Addresses Kisan Mahapanchayat, Says Congress Will Scrap Farm Laws if Voted To Power

“Sant Ravidas tried to create an ideal society with his message of equality, service and goodwill. I had the good fortune to pay tribute at his feet on his birth anniversary in Varanasi. May all benefit from his message,” she tweeted in Hindi.

"जो हम सहरी, सु मीत हमारा।" समता, समभाव, सेवा एवं सद्भावना का गुरुमंत्र देकर एक आदर्श समाज बनाने की प्रेरणा देने वाले संत शिरोमणि श्री गुरु रविदास जी की जयंती पर वाराणसी में उनके चरणों में नमन करने का आज पुन: सौभाग्य मिला। श्री गुरु रविदास जी के गुरुमंत्र से सबका कल्याण हो। pic.twitter.com/IWbkOzhslz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 27, 2021

Sant Ravidas belonged to the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th centuries and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

(With inputs from ANI)