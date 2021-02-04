New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s cavalcade of four cars collided with each other on Thursday morning when she was enroute to Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur to meet the family of Navreet Singh, the farmer who died during Republic Day tractor rally. No injuries have been reported from the incident that took place on Hapur road. Also Read - WATCH: Chris Gayle Blasts 84* Off 22 as Team Abu Dhabi Chase Down Target in 33 Deliveries