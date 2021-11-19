Lucknow: Four people, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal secretary Sandeep Singh, have been booked in an alleged assault case. The case was registered at the Hussainganj police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.Also Read - UP Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Makes A Massive Statement, Says Congress To Contest ...

According to police, an FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by a man named Prashant who has alleged that the four accused invaded his privacy as they were loitering around his house in the middle of the night.

"The victim further said that the accused thrashed and threatened him when he tried to stop them," police said.

“The four accused also include Congress leaders Yogesh Kumar Dixit and Shiv Pandey,” police added.

Further investigation is underway in the case.