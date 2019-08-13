Lucknow: Even as Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra embarked on her visit to Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh where ten Gond tribals were gunned down over a land dispute, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the leader should do so with a feeling of remorse.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be visiting Sonbhadra with a feeling of remorse because the incident is in a way linked to land acquisition done earlier by ruling Congress leaders, but I think she is going as a part of media trial or political stunt,” said Sharma.

Ten people were gunned down and 28 others injured when armed men led by a village pradhan allegedly clashed with the villagers in a bid to take possession of a disputed piece of land.

Priyanka had tried to visit the village soon after the massacre but was denied permission by the district administration which had promulgated Section 144 of the CrPC in view of the prevailing tension.

After she had met those injured in the Varanasi hospital, she was detained in Mirzapur on her way to Umbha. She was detained for the night by the district administration at the Chunar fort.

The members of the tribal community met her the next day. She had reportedly promised monetary help to the affected families, which was handed over to them by a delegation of party leaders later.