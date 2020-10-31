New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to their grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday. Also Read - 'I'm Indira Gandhi's Granddaughter': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Dares UP Government to Act Against Her

The then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in the national capital on this day in 1984.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tributes to her grandmother Indira Gandhi at her memorial Shakti Sthal in Delhi.

Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to her grandmother & former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her 36th death anniversary pic.twitter.com/LCo8QhrkU8 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

“From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet and also posted a picture of the former PM.