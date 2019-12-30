New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which provides security to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra under the ‘Z+’ category, backed the Uttar Pradesh police, that has been accused of manhandling the Congress general secretary. “There was no breach in the Congress leader’s security during her recent trip to Lucknow, the CRPF asserted, blaming her for “violations” for travelling as a pillion rider on party worker’s scooter.

Issuing a statement, the paramilitary force said that Priyanka undertook “unscheduled” movement without intimation due to which an advanced security liaison (ASL) could not be conducted.

“During travelling the protectee (Priyanka) used a non-BR civil vehicle without PSO. The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider. Despite these security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit. Such security lapses are communicated to the protectee and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements,” it said in a statement.

This comes days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s office in a letter to CRPF VIP security in-charge, alleged that a circle officer in Lucknow issued threats to her security personnel and warned of restricting her movements. Her office had demanded appropriate action against the officer.

The Centre had replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with ‘Z-plus’ security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Under Z-plus security, the Gandhi family is being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and wherever they travel in the country.

