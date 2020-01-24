Ranchi: Violence erupted on Thursday in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga town after a march, supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), was carried out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad. According to news agency ANI, stone-pelting also took place while the march was passing through Amla Toli.

As of now, section 144, which bars an assembly of more than four people, has been imposed in Lohardaga town.

Soon after the Citizenship Act was passed in Parliament, protests broke out across the country. Recently, protests were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh against the NRC-NPR-CAA.

In a related development earlier, the police were accused of taking away blankets and food items meant for the protesters in Lucknow, the videos of which went viral on social media. The police later released a statement dismissing the allegations, urging people ‘not to spread rumours’ but added that blankets were seized after due process.’

Further, Kerala and Punjab have also passed the resolution against the contentious act in their respective state assemblies.

To counter the anti-CAA narrative and dispel ‘misinformation’ on the Act, the BJP has been taking out rallies across the country.

Notably, scores of people from all walks of life protested against the contentious Act, demanding CAA be revoked- on the concern that it makes religion a criterion for granting citizenship, which in turns, violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The protests, though have simmered down, are still continuing across India.

As per the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.