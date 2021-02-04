New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday addressed a press conference where the Special Commissioner of Police (CP) Praveer Ranjan said that no FIR has been filled against climate change activist Greta Thunberg. However, he further added that a case has been filed only against the creators of “toolkit”. “We haven’t named anybody in the FIR, it’s only against the creators of toolkit which is a matter of investigation & Delhi Police will be investigating that case,” Praveer Ranjan said. Also Read - Farmers Will Serve Food and Water To People Stuck On Roads During Chakka Jam Agitation, Says Rakesh Tikait

"Sections in FIR are 124 A IPC-spreading disaffection against Govt of India, it's regarding sedition, 153 A-promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds, same is 153 & 120 B for criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan," Praveer Ranjan added.

The Delhi police also informed that the initial probe reveals that 'toolkit' appears to have been created by pro-Khalistani organization.