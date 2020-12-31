New Delhi: There may be approval for a COVID vaccine soon in India, indicated the country’s drugs control authority. Drugs Controller General Dr VG Somani, at a webinar on Thursday said, “Probably we will have a new year with something in hand”. Also Read - Covishield Coronavirus Vaccine's Price Revealed by Adar Poonawalla | Check Details

The assurance from the Drugs Controller General came ahead of a crucial meeting of the expert panel on emergency use vaccine authorization, scheduled for Friday. Also Read - Emergency Use Approval Not Granted to Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine in India; Next Meet on Jan 1

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Preparations are in last stages for the vaccination programme against COVID-19. People will get vaccine manufactured in India”. Also Read - US VP-elect Kamala Harris Receives Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine

The government-appointed panel has taken up applications for the emergency use approval of vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer this week.

Serum Institute is making ‘Covishield’ developed by Oxford University and Pharma major AstraZeneca. Bharat Biotech has partnered the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its ‘Covaxin’. Both firms have made presentations before the panel.

Pfizer has sought more time to present their data.

Once cleared by the expert panel, the applications will go to the drug controller for approval.

Officials say the Oxford vaccine could be the first to get approval in India and be rolled out across the country.

The Serum Institute, which is manufacturing the vaccine, has assured that a majority of the first 50 million doses will go to India.

“At least for the first month, most of our doses will go to India. We have a deal with other COVAX countries, but for exporting we will need approvals from World Health Organisation and licenses. So, India will receive first,” company chief executive Adar Poonawalla has said.