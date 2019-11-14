New Delhi: After air quality in the national capital worsened on Thursday, Delhi High Court pulled up the Delhi government departments and other concerned authorities over the hazardous levels of air pollution in the city.

Hearing a suo-moto petition on air pollution, the High Court observed that the problem lies in the implementation of ideas to reduce pollution in the city. The Court asserted that everyone has to do their bit to combat dangerous levels of pollution in the city.

Delhi High Court said, “The problem lies in implementation and not lack of ideas. There is complete lack of will to implement the same and all the stakeholders including the citizens, have to take a proactive role in case we have to make Delhi pollution free.”

The AQI level on Thursday was measured as ‘severe’ (472) in the morning. At many places, it crossed the 500-mark which is the ‘severe plus’ category.

The AQI was recorded the highest in Chandni Chowk at 751, Airport at 538, Mathura Road and IIT Delhi at 500, Lodhi Road at 473, Delhi University at 472, Pusa at 463, Dhirpur at 459, and Ayanagar at 447. The AQI in Noida stood at 514 and Gurugram at 554.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government shut down all government and private schools for two days following the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority’s advice, in the wake of air pollution in the city.

Meanwhile, the odd-even scheme is scheduled to end on Friday, November 15. The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, has sought a report on the effectiveness of the scheme from the Delhi government. “The scheme will be extended if required,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.