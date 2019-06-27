New Delhi: Problems aplenty for the opposition as three more leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and two of the Congress party today joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

TDP leaders E Peddi Reddy, Bode Janardhan and Suresh Reddy joined the BJP after party spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday had joined the party in the presence of its Working President J P Nadda.

Delhi: TDP leaders E Peddi Reddy, Bode Janardhan and Suresh Reddy & Congress leaders Shashidhar Reddy and Sheik Rahmatullah join BJP. pic.twitter.com/rW39fyHiVl — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Congress leaders Shashidhar Reddy and Sheik Rahmatullah also joined the BJP today.

Last week, in a major setback to the TDP, four of their Rajya Sabha MPs resigned from the party and three of them immediately joined the BJP.

TDP Rajya Sabha MPs YS Chowdary, TG Venkatesh, and CM Ramesh resign from TDP, submit resignation letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7lLpxyBRgf — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

After the recent defections, party chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu had said, “We fought with BJP only for Special Category Status & state’s interests. We sacrificed Central Ministers for Special Status, condemn attempts of BJP to weaken TDP. The crisis is not new to the party. Leaders & cadre have nothing to be nervous about.”

TDP has been left in the lurch after it lost power Andhra Pradesh in the recent elections. The party could secure only 23 seats out of the 151 Assembly seats. It won only three of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.