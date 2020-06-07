New Delhi: Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi government hospitals have been directed to procure and stock “sufficient supplies” of medical equipment like personal protective equipment kits and oxygen masks for at least the next three months. Also Read - Coronavirus in Gurugram: Private Hospitals to Face Action if Patients Refused Treatment

"All designated MS/MD/director of COVID and non-COVID hospitals under the government of Delhi are directed to procure and stock sufficient supplies of surgical consumables, oxygen masks and all necessary accessories required for oxygen therapy, PPE kits, gloves, masks, etc., at least for the coming three months," Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla said in an order.

Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 27,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761, authorities said.

The highest spike in fresh cases — 1513 — was recorded on June 3.