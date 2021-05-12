New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus across the country, leaders of 12 opposition parties on Wednesday wrote to a letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought free mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus, and suspension of the central vista revamp project. In the letter, they urged PM Modi to utilize that money in fighting the pandemic which the country is facing at the moment. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Calls Nurses 'Real Heroes' As He Recalls Being Hospitalised Due To Covid-19

“Procure vaccines centrally from all available sources- global and domestic,” the leaders write in the letter to PM Modi. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Cancels 31 More Trains Due to Low Occupancy | Full List Here

In a joint letter to the prime minister, the opposition leaders, including some chief ministers, have also demanded providing foodgrains to the needy, and giving Rs 6,000 per month to the unemployed. Also Read - Why Not Start Door-To-Door Vaccination Proactively? Bombay High Court Asks Centre

Here’s a copy of the letter:

In the letter, they also demanded a repeal of the three Central farm laws which, they said, will help protect lakhs of ‘annadatas’ from becoming the victims of pandemic.

The signatories to the joint letter include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Deve Gowda and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Other signatories include chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), MK Stalin (DMK), and Hemant Soren (JMM).

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah (NC) Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) are also part of the joint letter.